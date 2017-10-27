Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Ohanaeze reveals who should know Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, on Friday slammed a South-East based group, the World Igbo Youth Congress, WIYC, for blaming Abia State Governor and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe over the disappearance of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu has not been seen ever since the Nigerian Army launched its Operation […]

