Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra war veterans speak on Nigeria’s breakup

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The President of Association of Retired War Affected Police Officers (ARWAPO), Chief Matthew Udeh, has insisted on the unity of Nigeria. Speaking with newsmen, Udeh said the Biafra war was over forever. Udeh also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the payment of pension to South East police officers who fought the war. According to […]

Biafra war veterans speak on Nigeria’s breakup

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.