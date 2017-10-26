Biafra Youth League blasts Gowon over claim that Ojukwu caused civil war

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has reacted to recent claim by General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) that late warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu’s lies caused civil war. This is contained in a statement by BNYL Leader, Princewill Obuka. It said history recorded that Ojukwu won in the Aburi Conference which Gowon and the Supreme Military Council accepted with […]

Biafra Youth League blasts Gowon over claim that Ojukwu caused civil war

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

