Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra Youth League blasts Gowon over claim that Ojukwu caused civil war

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has reacted to recent claim by General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) that late warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu’s lies caused civil war. This is contained in a statement by BNYL Leader, Princewill Obuka. It said history recorded that Ojukwu won in the Aburi Conference which Gowon and the Supreme Military Council accepted with […]

Biafra Youth League blasts Gowon over claim that Ojukwu caused civil war

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.