Biafra Youth League blasts Gowon over claim that Ojukwu caused civil war
Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has reacted to recent claim by General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) that late warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu’s lies caused civil war. This is contained in a statement by BNYL Leader, Princewill Obuka. It said history recorded that Ojukwu won in the Aburi Conference which Gowon and the Supreme Military Council accepted with […]
Biafra Youth League blasts Gowon over claim that Ojukwu caused civil war
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!