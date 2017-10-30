Biafra: Zionists blast Gowon, reveal Ojukwu’s mistake – Daily Post Nigeria
Biafra: Zionists blast Gowon, reveal Ojukwu's mistake
he Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, on Monday, tackled former Nigeria head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, (rtd.) over his claims that lies told by ex-Biafra warlord, Late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu caused the Nigeria civil war. The Zionists said …
General Yakubu Gowon At 83
