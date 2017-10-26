Big Shaq Releases Official Video For “Mans Not Hot”

The creator of “the ting goes skraa pap-pap-pap-pap-pap”, Big Shaq has hit us with the official music video for his hit song Mans Not Hot.

Spoiler: It features DJ Khaled.

UK comedian-rapper Michael Dapaah also known as Roadman Shaq had a “Fire in the Booth” appearance on BBC Radio 1Xtra earlier this year and the freestyle led to a viral clip known as “the ting goes” or “man’s not hot”.

The sounds Shaq made during the freestyle turned into memes that the internet will never forget and made us laugh all through September. Now, he has released the official video for the song.

Watch the video below:

You can also watch the best “The ting goes” memes here, in case you haven’t.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

