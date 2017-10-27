Pages Navigation Menu

Billionaire Evans appears in court for alleged kidnapp case

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumene Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans , has arrived the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere where he has two pending charges bordering on murder and illegal possession of firearms. He was brought into the court as usual by heavily-armed, combat-ready policemen. The court scheduled this morning to hear his application challenging …

