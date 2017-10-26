Pages Navigation Menu

Billionaire Investor Peter Thiel: Bitcoin’s Great Potential is Underestimated

Peter Thiel, a prominent venture capitalist and investor with a net worth of $2.6 billion, believes the “great potential” of bitcoin is being “underestimated.” Thiel: Bitcoin is Better Than Gold At the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thiel compared bitcoin to gold, describing it as a robust store of value that could replace … Continue reading Billionaire Investor Peter Thiel: Bitcoin’s Great Potential is Underestimated

