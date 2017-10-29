Billionaire Magnate, Femi Otedola, and Friends Celebrate First Daughter, Tolani, in a High-octane Musical Showcase

Like the proverbial apple, Olawunmi Tolani Otedola didn’t fall too far from the tree. The first daughter of billionaire magnate, Femi Otedola, bedazzles peer and the elderly, with the lustre rare ingots make amid a trove of middling jewels. Like her younger sibling, Florence Ifeoluwa a.k.a DJ Cuppy, Tolani has taken to music.

And in conscious bid to announce her passion and artistry to the world, Tolani recently hosted a musical showcase at the highbrow event place, Terra Kulture, on Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island (VI), Lagos. The United Kingdom (UK) based artiste returned home to establish herself as one of Nigeria’s finest musicians.

And if her musical showcase was her entry performance, Tolani no doubt presents as a bundle of talent. Born into incredible affluence, Tolani, who is a sister to DJ Cuppy and Temi, a fashion blogger, devotes herself to a vision far removed from what family, friends and associates of her billionaire father and Forte Oil boss, Femi Otedola, probably had of her.

Unlike several billionaire heiresses, she would not tread the beaten path and engage in commercial pursuits related to her father’s business empire like many of her peers from filthy-rich families. Tolani chooses to be different, seeking out her livelihood and acclaim in her passion for music.

There is something about the Otedola girls, from Tolani, Florence (DJ Cuppy) to Temi, that inspires. Sometimes it manifests as envy and dread among their peers in high society. Although their father, Femi, is no music maestro, his wards radiate a rare artistry that must be ingrained somewhere along the depths of their lineage, according to pundits.

They radiate the essence of creative spirit, passion and acclaim that the odds can never tame. Thus they manifest on the world like scenic spokes of the rainbow across a dystopic world. And she made such a grand entrance courtesy her musical showcase. The event, which had in attendance, the creme of Nigeria’s high society, featured the coming-out of the entertainment hopeful into the challenging but highly gratifying world of international showbiz. Tolani certainly left no one in doubt that she is out to give established local and international class acts a good challenge and run for artistry.

