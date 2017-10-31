Bindow Hails Namdas Over Pan African Parliament Caucus Deputy Chairperson

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Abuja

Adamawa State governor, Senator Muhammed Jubrilla Bindow has said, the recent election of Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas, member representing Mayo-Belwa, Jada, Ganye and Toungo federal constituency at the House of Representatives as Deputy Chairperson of West African caucus of the Pan African Parliament was simply but a manifestation of his patriotism and commitment.

The governor, who specifically divulged that, the state is proud for having a lawmaker like Namdas, urged him never to relent in his good works.

According to a statement by the governor’ special assistant on Press‎ and Media Affairs, Martins Dickson, Bindow stated that Namdas’ got the confidence of other parliamentarians from across Africa because of his commitment and patriotism.

“We are proud of our illustrious son and lawmaker whose commitment to duty and patriotism is been acknowledged‎ not only in his constituency, state and the country but across Africa. His election into this exalted office is a proof of his hard work and commitment to the upliftment of his people and country.”

According to the governor, the people of Adamawa state are lucky to have a person like Namdas in the National Assembly whose contribution is acknowledged across the country.

While insisting that, Nigeria and Nigerians will be looking forward to a better representation at the Pan African Parliament, governor, Bindow advised Namdas to use exalted office as another platform of adding value to the people of his constituency and the state at large.

Bindow also reminded Namdas to remember that to whom much is given, much is required.

Namdas, the House of Representative committee chairman, media and public affairs, was elected Deputy Chairperson of West African caucus of the Pan African Parliament in South Africa.

Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas, who was nominated by Honourable Mohammad Muttaka of Ghana was unanimously elected and returned unopposed by the members of the West African caucus.

With this, Honourable Namdas has joined the leadership of the Pan African Parliament.