Bisola Aiyeola Confesses! Romance With Jeff Akoh Was For Publicity – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
Bisola Aiyeola Confesses! Romance With Jeff Akoh Was For Publicity
After publicly announcing her love for singer, Jeff Akoh some 72 hours ago, Big Brother Naija (BBN) star, Bisola Aiyeola has declared it as publicity. Jeff Akoh Unveils Album Cover, Tracklist And Pre-Order Links. In a viral post on Saturday via …
Jeff Akoh out with album cover
