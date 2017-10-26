Bisola Denies Being in A Relationship With Jeff Akoh, Calls It A Publicity Stunt For His Album – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Bisola Denies Being in A Relationship With Jeff Akoh, Calls It A Publicity Stunt For His Album
Just one week after BBNaija's Bisola Aiyeola told her fans via Twitter that she was in a relationship with MTN project fame winner, Jeff Akoh she has owned up to the publicity stunt. Over the weekend she wrote shared the news on Instagram. 'It is …
Iyanya, Bisola Storm Jeff Akoh's Album Listening
