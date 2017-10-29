Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bisola is too old for me –Jeff Akoh

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Although Big Brother Naija star, Bisola Aiyeola, has come out to deny being in a romantic relationship with 21-year-old Jeff Akoh, questions are still being asked. People are yet to accept it was just a publicity stunt as she later claimed. Recall that 31-year-old Bisola went on Twitter to declare her love for  singer,Jeff Akoh. …

The post Bisola is too old for me –Jeff Akoh appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.