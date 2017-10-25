Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bisola Tricked Us All, Reveals Truth About Relationship with Jeff Akoh

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

A few days ago, Big Brother Nigeria finalist Bisola put out a tweet in which she seemed to confirm a relationship with Project Fame winner Jeff Akoh. The story had been even more interesting considering the 10-year age gap between the two (Bisola is 31, Jeff 21) She has now come out with a different…

The post Bisola Tricked Us All, Reveals Truth About Relationship with Jeff Akoh appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.