Bitcoin after the second hard fork goes for the new all time highs

Another hard fork on the Bitcoin is already behind us. This time it allowed to create Bitcoin Gold (First hard fork created Bitcoin Cash).

It happened in 24th of October and did not cause any bigger changes in the volatility or the price. For the past few days the price was moving very technically just like nothing significant ever happened here.

Since Monday, after reaching the all time highs over the weekend, the price was undergoing a bearish correction and apparently it already ended on Wednesday. During the downswing, the price created a wedge formation (purple lines). Wedge is a trend continuation pattern and it suggested us an eventual comeback to the up trend. That optimistic view was also supported by the fact that the price reached and bounced from the long-term up trendline (red) connecting the higher lows since the middle of September (lows after the latest heavy drop on the BTC).

The actual buy signal was triggered yesterday when the price broke the resistance on the 5770 USD (green area). Breaking that level opens us a way to the new all time highs. Currently the green area is the closest support. Positive scenario for Bitcoin will be denied in the mid-term, once the price will break the red line but chances for that are now limited.

Tomasz Wisniewski

Chief Analyst – Alpari Research & Analysis Limited

Alpari Research & Analysis LTD (UK) is a company part of Alpari Brand, which aims to deliver superior market research, analysis and trading education for free both to Alpari’s clients and the general public.

The Alpari brand

Founded in 1998, Alpari is today one of the largest brands on the financial markets. The companies of the brand provide trading and investment services to over one million clients from tens of different countries.

