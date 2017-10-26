Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Short-term Bullish

Key Points Bitcoin cash price is slowly moving higher and recently cleared the $325 resistance against the US Dollar. Yesterday’s highlighted short-term bearish trend line with resistance at $325 was broken on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken). The price might continue to move higher towards the $340 and $350 resistance levels … Continue reading Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Short-term Bullish

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Short-term Bullish appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

