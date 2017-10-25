Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD’s Ranging Moves Continue

Key Points Bitcoin cash price failed to capitalize on the recent gains above $320 against the US Dollar and declined. There is a short-term bearish trend line forming with current resistance at $328 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken). The price might continue to trade in a range above the $300 … Continue reading Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD’s Ranging Moves Continue

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD’s Ranging Moves Continue appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

