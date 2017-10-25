Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Gold Price Drops 51% Upon Launch, Worth 40% of Bitcoin Cash

Analysts have expected the price of Bitcoin Gold to surpass that of Bitcoin Cash upon its debut. However, over the past few hours, almost immediately after its launch, the price of Bitcoin Gold has dropped by nearly 51 percent. Difference Between Market’s Support For Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin Gold … Continue reading Bitcoin Gold Price Drops 51% Upon Launch, Worth 40% of Bitcoin Cash

