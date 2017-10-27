Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 10/27/2017 – Nearby Inflection Points

Bitcoin price is trying to keep up its rally, but there are signs of bullish exhaustion and a potential reversal pattern.

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 10/27/2017 – Nearby Inflection Points appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

