Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What We Are Looking At This Morning

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

In yesterday evening’s analysis, we noted that we would likely see some degree of correction in the bitcoin price during the late night session out of the US. The driver behind these expectations was that the run we had seen during the day was consolidating and little and that this consolidation pointed towards some near-term … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What We Are Looking At This Morning

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What We Are Looking At This Morning appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.