Bitcoin-Related Jobs Fastest Growing Sector of International Employment
Riding a wave of record prices, and the growth in businesses created to service the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Bitcoin as a network and bitcoin as a currency are quickly becoming international job creators. According to popular employment-finding websites, last quarter alone saw a jump in related work offers.
Annie Lin of CNBC writes “Bitcoin-related jobs are the fastest growing category of role on international employment marketplace [website] Freelancer.” In fact, data shows an “82 percent growth in the third quarter,” Ms. Lin continues, with “work related to cryptocurrency” an upward trend, citing the “company’s periodic report, [which] tracks top trends in online jobs based on the listings on its Freelancer.com platform.”
The Australian-based company claims to be “the world’s largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace,” connecting “over 25,986,955 employers and freelancers globally from over 247 countries, regions and territories,” according to its website.
In an recent company Fast 50 Report, Freelancer noted “China’s banning of [initial coin offerings] hasn’t stopped cryptocurrency bitcoin and Cryptography emerging as hot trends to watch for next quarter.”
Under the report’s sub-heading, One to watch, the company details how “Bitcoin topped the Freelancer.com Fast 50 Report’s emerging skills in the third quarter of 2017, up 82% in the last three months alone. Cryptography is also up 59%, as reports of the digital gold rush continue to flood in.”
“Our global community has expertise across over 1,000 areas, so if you are living in Poland but would like help with setting up your ICO, then we give entrepreneurs a place to turn,” remarked company CEO Matt Barrie.
The report continues with a market round-up, stressing how cryptocurrencies “have soared in recent months, bitcoin passing USD$6,000 mark at the time of releasing this Fast 50 Report. But it’s not just mining and rigging jobs that are being posted,” they write.
“Recent projects include an opportunity for designs for an Initial Coin Offering,” Freelancer reveals, “a CTO with Bitcoin knowledge, creating new altcoin currencies, blockchain whitepapers, cryptocurrency content writers, help with a gambling blockchain.”
Trend: Jobs Nearly Doubled
Another web-based employment search site, Angel List, agrees with the above sentiments, declaring, “Money is pouring into cryptocurrency startups. From the Angel List data we looked at, in the first half of 2017 alone there was more money invested in cryptocurrency startups than in all of 2016 combined.”
“As cryptocurrency companies are growing, raising larger amounts of money at higher valuations, so are their hiring needs for finding top talent,” Angel List concludes. “The number of job listings on AngelList by cryptocurrency companies have nearly doubled in the last six months.”
And it’s not just engineers the Bitcoin ecosystem needs. “There are also open positions needing to be filled in marketing, business development, operations, customer support, and other job functions that don’t require a technical background,” Angel List encourages.
