Bitcoin to Surpass Apple’s Market Cap at $810 Billion by 2022: Prominent Stock Analyst

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

Ronnie Moas, founder and director of Standpoint Research, believes the market cap of bitcoin could surpass that of Apple by 2022, at $810 billion. That is, a bitcoin price of at least $45,000. On CNBC’s Capital Connection, Moas stated: “People need to start taking this seriously because today bitcoin caught up with Goldman Sachs. He … Continue reading Bitcoin to Surpass Apple’s Market Cap at $810 Billion by 2022: Prominent Stock Analyst

The post Bitcoin to Surpass Apple’s Market Cap at $810 Billion by 2022: Prominent Stock Analyst appeared first on NEWSBTC.

