Bizarre !!!! Police arrest 200 cows in Adamawa State

The Adamawa State Police Command have arrested 200 cows for invading a farmland at Yolde-Pate in Yola South Local Government Area. Adamawa police spokesman, Othman Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola that the incident occurred on Saturday. “In collaboration with the district and village heads in the area and timely intervention …

The post Bizarre !!!! Police arrest 200 cows in Adamawa State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

