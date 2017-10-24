Blac Chyna Deposed in Hit and Run Case – PopCulture.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Blac Chyna Deposed in Hit and Run Case
Blac Chyna is scheduled for a deposition this week concerning a hit-and-run car crash that occurred two years ago, TMZ reports. In 2015, a white BMW owned by Chyna hit an SUV, then the passengers say two African-American women wearing mini-skirts …
