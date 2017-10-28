Black race must stay organised and do big business- Tunji Offeyi

The Black History Celebration; a celebration of the achievements of Blacks, held in London, United Kingdom recently. In this interview with Vanguard, Tunji Offeyi who was one of the leading speakers opens up on the what the event is about, the challenges of Africans and what should be put in place to ensure the Black race takes its rightful place in the committee of races.

Tell us about the Black History celebration

Black History is usually a month long celebration that celebrates black achievements and also acknowledge the struggles. However the most significant of the celebration takes place yearly as organised by Tony Fernandez and UK minister of housing and MP for Reading West, Alok Sharma. Its the 5th anniversary in a row where I was priviledged to be amongst the leading speakers.

Briefly tell us the message you tried to pass across with the speech you gave

Well my speech centered around the struggles of the black youth population struggling to get decent employment despite their talents and high qualifications. I enjoined the black community to embrace enterprise and employ black people instead of them sending endless CVs to employers who would keep denying them decent employments just because of the colour of their skins.Only black people can rescue black people. It is what it is!

You are one of the Africans achieving and making giant strides right now, being that you recently won the Africa4U Online Awards. Do you think the time has come for the black race to take centre stage?

Well firstly I thank you for the compliments and I am just another young man trying to grow. Yes it is our time but we still lack the drive to strike while the iron is hot. Consider the last One Africa show which attracted the world held here in London. Only for the organisers to ruin the whole events with poor organisation skills…So yeah this is one of the bane of our inability to be where we ought to be.We just cant continue to be lackadaisical you know

Yes, it was a celebration of black history, but moving forward, what do you think should be put in place to ensure that the black race moves from where it is presently to where it ought to be, recording greater achievements too?

Good question!Like I said earlier the black race must stay organised and do big business, enterprise is one of the key ways to achieving that. Nothing beats a strong economic power. For instance look at South Africa, long after the apartheid, black poverty still persist! Why because blacks don’t do big business! We need that! And urgently too! We must stay united as well for a house divided against itself cannot stand. Xenophobia must not be heard of ever again. As the saying goes dogs don’t eat dogs!

Talking about xenophobia, what will you like to say to those who relegate people in this case Blacks to doing the ‘dirty’, under-employed jobs and those who are ashamed of being black?

As Aggrey of Africa said he who is not proud of his colour is not fit to live. For blacks under employment well I feel sorry for the power of institutional racism who are scared of the educated black man. But the victory of evil over good is only but temporal. To borrow the words of Dr King, ‘I have a dream’, and that dream is that there will one day be a mighty Tsunami, the white oppressors would not be able to stand. God is already liberating the black race and no jupiter can stop that. This is why many colonial and confederal statues are coming down. But I will encourage non violence in us achieving this. Yeah the wind of change is here, can’t you feel it!

Before I let you go, what advice do you have for black youths out there who are on the verge of giving up because of the challenges they are facing?

Dont give up, I repeat don’t give up. Quiting is out of the question. Nothing comes easy. You have to keep the struggle alive. The slogan Aluta continua victoria ascerta Still stays true! Dont give up!

