Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BlackMonday: City swamped by more protesters than planned – Independent Online

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

#BlackMonday: City swamped by more protesters than planned
Independent Online
#BlackMonday protesters form a convoy from Stellenbosch into Cape Town on Monday morning. Photo: Twitter. More than 10 000 people in cars and on motorbikes descended on Cape Town yesterday in protest of what they believe are rising farm murders …
GroundUp: Protesters march through Cape Town against farm murdersDaily Maverick
Protesters march against farm murders in WCEyewitness News
Cape Town organiser says there were no apartheid flags at #BlackMonday protestNews24
Xinhua –Citizen –iAfrica.com –Politicsweb
all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.