BN Music Premiere: DJ Coublon feat. Klem – Shokoto Yokoto

DJ Coublon popularly known for good music and countless hit releases drops his new single titled “Shokoto Yokoto” featuring ace songwriter/singer Ikemefuna Nwamonye popularly known as Klem. The new song “Shokoto Yokoto” which is DJ Coublon’s follow up single to the Iyanya featured “My Way” was produced by the prolific music producer himself with guitar […]

The post BN Music Premiere: DJ Coublon feat. Klem – Shokoto Yokoto appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

