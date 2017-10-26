BN Music Premiere: DJ Coublon feat. Klem – Shokoto Yokoto
DJ Coublon popularly known for good music and countless hit releases drops his new single titled “Shokoto Yokoto” featuring ace songwriter/singer Ikemefuna Nwamonye popularly known as Klem. The new song “Shokoto Yokoto” which is DJ Coublon’s follow up single to the Iyanya featured “My Way” was produced by the prolific music producer himself with guitar […]
The post BN Music Premiere: DJ Coublon feat. Klem – Shokoto Yokoto appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
