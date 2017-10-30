BN Weddings x UrezKulture GIVEAWAY! Here’s how to Win 1 Bespoke Bridal Hairpiece & Custom made Gold Feathered Hand Fan

Hello BellaNaija brides-to-be! BellaNaija Weddings is partnering with accessory designer UrezKulture to give one lucky BellaNaija bride-to-be: 1 Bespoke Bridal Hairpiece for her white wedding 1 Custom made gold feathered hand fan by for her traditional engagement How to win: Comment on this post saying why you deserve to win this, stating your white wedding […]

The post BN Weddings x UrezKulture GIVEAWAY! Here’s how to Win 1 Bespoke Bridal Hairpiece & Custom made Gold Feathered Hand Fan appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

