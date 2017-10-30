Bob Collymore is receiving specialised treatment for a number of months – The Standard
The Standard
Bob Collymore is receiving specialised treatment for a number of months
Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore has taken medical leave to receive specialised treatment for a number of months. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sateesh Kamath and Strategy Director Joseph Ogutu will run the telecommunication company. ALSO READ: …
Safaricom CEO takes prolonged sick leave
