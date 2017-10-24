Bob Corker says Trump ‘utterly untruthful president’ – BBC News
Bob Corker says Trump 'utterly untruthful president'
Influential Republican Senator Bob Corker has unleashed a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump, calling him "utterly untruthful". In a series of television interviews, Mr Corker accused the president of lying, adding that he debased the US …
