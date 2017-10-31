Bobrisky Blasts Latasha Ngwube After She Reveals Reason She Can’t Invite Him To Her Show

In a chat with Ebuka on Rubbin’ Minds, TV Personality, Latasha Ngwube, has said she cannot invite Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky to her show, due to his bad grammar. Watch the video below, But forward to the 3:14 marker Bobrisky, of course saw the interview, and has reacted to Latasha’s claims. “I am not your mate, …

The post Bobrisky Blasts Latasha Ngwube After She Reveals Reason She Can’t Invite Him To Her Show appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

