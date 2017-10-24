Kenya: Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu’s Driver Shot – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Kenya: Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu's Driver Shot
AllAfrica.com
A driver to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was on Tuesday evening shot and injured by an Unknown gunman in Nairobi. The driver, identified as Police Constable Titus Musyoka, was shot outside Marsabit Plaza along Ngong Road. Dagoretti OCPD …
