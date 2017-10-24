Kenya: Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu’s Driver Shot – AllAfrica.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 24, 2017


Kenya: Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu's Driver Shot
A driver to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was on Tuesday evening shot and injured by an Unknown gunman in Nairobi. The driver, identified as Police Constable Titus Musyoka, was shot outside Marsabit Plaza along Ngong Road. Dagoretti OCPD …
Bodyguard of Kenya's deputy chief justice shoteNCA
Kenya Deputy Chief Justice's Driver Shot, InjuredVoice of America
Deputy CJ Mwilu's driver shot on Ngong roadCitizen TV (press release)
The Standard –Capital FM Kenya –Daily Nation –The Star, Kenya
all 15 news articles »

