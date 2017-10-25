Boko Haram: Air Force records major success as it begins Operation Ruwan Wuta II

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-TWO Alpha Jet aircraft deployed by the Nigerian Air Force against Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, Tuesday, recorded major success against the terrorists as they attacked their settlement with bombs, which destroyed the targeted structures and caused fire around the structures where they were hiding, sending a few survivors scampering for safety.

They also strafed the area with rockets, subsequently taking out some of the fleeing Boko Haram survivors.

Similarly, Boko Haram locations in places such as Arra and Boboshe, amongst others, in the state were successfully attacked by the NAF Mi-17 helicopter and the newly acquired Mi-35M helicopter.

The success of the Nigerian Air Force came as it began the second phase of its special operation tagged:” Operation Ruwan Wuta II.

The operation is part of efforts to further decimate the ability of the Boko Haram terrorists to freely operate in the country.

The Operation, which commenced Tuesday, according to Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Olatukunbo Adesanya, is essentially an intensive day and night aerial bombardment that is designed to rain significant fire on freshly discovered hideouts of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“On the first day of the operation, the NAF conducted several Air Interdiction missions in the Northeast, including one on a location in Garin Maloma.

“Previous intelligence reports, gathered through Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions by NAF ISR platforms had revealed the presence of a large number of Boko Haram terrorists in some dispersed structures in Garin Maloma, “the statement said.

The statement added:” Consequently, the location was attacked, in succession, by two Alpha Jet aircraft.

“The first Alpha Jet aircraft attacked the settlement with bombs, which destroyed the targeted structures and caused fire around the structures where the BHTs were hiding, sending a few survivors scampering for safety.

“The second Alpha Jet aircraft, which strafed the area with rockets, subsequently took out some of the fleeing BHT survivors.

“Similarly, Boko Haram terrorists’ locations in places such as Arra and Boboshe, amongst others, were successfully attacked by the NAF Mi-17 helicopter and the newly acquired Mi-35M helicopter.”

The post Boko Haram: Air Force records major success as it begins Operation Ruwan Wuta II appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

