Boko Haram: Air Force to deploy more operational helicopters in Borno

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

More military operational helicopters are being expected to be deployed to the theatre of war against insurgency, at the Nigerian Airforce 105 Composite Group Base, in Maiduguri. This was disclosed on Friday by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar. Abubakar was speaking at the commissioning of an expanded apron, as well as […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

