Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram Attacks Military Base, Kills Soldiers In Yobe – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Boko Haram Attacks Military Base, Kills Soldiers In Yobe
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a military base in Sasawa town of Damaturu Local Government Area in Yobe State. A top security source, who preferred to be unnamed, confirmed to Channels Television on Wednesday via phone that eight soldiers …
Boko Haram: Terrorists Kill 8 soldiers in YobeDaily Post Nigeria
Eight feared killed as Boko Haram attacks military basePremium Times
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill eight soldiers, one civilian in Nigeria's northeastNasdaq
Vanguard
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.