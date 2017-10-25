Time to return home, Shettima tells Monguno, Nganzai IDPs – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Time to return home, Shettima tells Monguno, Nganzai IDPs
Daily Trust
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State says over-dependence on aids by the people of the state should be stopped as such attitude is untenable. Shettima took the position during his two-day tour to the Lake Chad Basin region where he distributed food …
