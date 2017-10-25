Pages Navigation Menu

Time to return home, Shettima tells Monguno, Nganzai IDPs – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Time to return home, Shettima tells Monguno, Nganzai IDPs
Daily Trust
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State says over-dependence on aids by the people of the state should be stopped as such attitude is untenable. Shettima took the position during his two-day tour to the Lake Chad Basin region where he distributed food …
Boko Haram: Clear terrorists in 3 local governments in Borno – Governor Shettima urges troopsDaily Post Nigeria
Some Lake Chad's islands in possession of B'Haram –MilitaryThe Punch
'You have fulfilled your Bauchi promises', 51 NYSC Doctors tell ShettimaNTA News
Naija News –Royal News (satire) (press release) (blog)
