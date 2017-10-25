Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Clear terrorists in 3 local governments in Borno – Governor Shettima urges troops

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Borno state Governor Kashim Shettima has on Wednesday urged the Military to redouble their efforts in clearing remnants of Boko Haram sect still occupying some communities in Gudumbali, Abadam and Marte Local Government Areas in northern Borno. Thousands of residents from those local government areas are displaced and are taking refuge in Chad and Niger […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

