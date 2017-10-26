Boko Haram kills eight soldiers in Damaturu

Suspected Boko Haram members took soldiers by a surprise in a village near Damaturu, Yobe State capital, killing eight soldiers. According to a military source, the insurgents attacked Sassawa, a village in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State at about 6pm on Tuesday, killing the soldiers. He said the insurgents came in five Hilux […]

