Boko Haram kills eight soldiers in Damaturu

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Suspected Boko Haram members took soldiers by a surprise in a village near Damaturu, Yobe State capital, killing eight soldiers. According to a military source, the insurgents attacked Sassawa, a village in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State at about 6pm on Tuesday, killing the soldiers. He said the insurgents came in five Hilux […]

