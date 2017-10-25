Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau’s wife killed in airstrike

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a statement released by Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya on Wednesday in Abuja, human Intelligence claim that Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau’s wife Malama Fitdasi Shekau, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on Durwawa settlement on the outskirts of Urga, near Konduga. According to […]

The post Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau’s wife killed in airstrike appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.