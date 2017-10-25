Boko Haram: Shekau’s wife reportedly killed in air strike – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said the wife of the leader of Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau, may have been killed during air strikes on Duruwa village in Borno. The Air Force, air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said Shekau’s wife, Mallama Fitdasi was said to be representing her husband at a meeting with other […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

