Boko Haram: Shettima flags-off food distribution in 5 Borno LGs

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima has flagged-off food distribution in five local government areas of the state. The food items were donated by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the Boko Haram insurgency. The Governor also used the opportunity to inspect various ongoing projects in the health and education sectors in the local […]

