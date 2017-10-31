Boko Haram strike again in Borno, kill 4 persons

Boko Haram sect killed four passengers and injured six other persons travelling on Banki-Maiduguri road, this was confirmed by the Nigerian Army. The Director, Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri, however, said troops had killed countless number of the insurgents in a gun duel. Mr. Usman said …

The post Boko Haram strike again in Borno, kill 4 persons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

