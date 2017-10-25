Boko Haram: Terrorists Kill 8 soldiers in Yobe

Eight soldiers are reportedly feared killed after Boko Haram terrorists launched attack on a military base in Sasawa, a community close to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital. The spokesman of 3 Div. Nigerian Army, Col. Kayode Ogunsanya confirmed the attack but could not give details of the casualty figure. He, however, stated that “there was […]

Boko Haram: Terrorists Kill 8 soldiers in Yobe

