Boko Haram: Terrorists Kill 8 soldiers in Yobe
Eight soldiers are reportedly feared killed after Boko Haram terrorists launched attack on a military base in Sasawa, a community close to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital. The spokesman of 3 Div. Nigerian Army, Col. Kayode Ogunsanya confirmed the attack but could not give details of the casualty figure. He, however, stated that “there was […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
