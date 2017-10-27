Boko Haram: Troops nab terrorists sneaking into Sambisa
Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade deployed in Dikes, in furtherance of the ongoing clearance operation, on Thursday ambushed a group of Boko Haram terrorists. The terrorists were attempting to sneak into Sambisa forest through Lumda village, some few kilometres away from Maiduguri-Dikwa Road in Borno State. This is contained in a […]
