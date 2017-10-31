BOMU Awards A Disaster

Mmegi Online

The Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) awards turned out to be a complete disaster on Saturday night as the event was disorganised. By, Nnasaretha Kgamanyane, Mon 30 Oct 2017, 14:51 pm (GMT +2). 0 Comments. Email. Share. : BerrY Heart and Indian …



and more »