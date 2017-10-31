BOMU Awards A Disaster – Mmegi Online
|
Mmegi Online
|
BOMU Awards A Disaster
Mmegi Online
The Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) awards turned out to be a complete disaster on Saturday night as the event was disorganised. By, Nnasaretha Kgamanyane, Mon 30 Oct 2017, 14:51 pm (GMT +2). 0 Comments. Email. Share. : BerrY Heart and Indian …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!