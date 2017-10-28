Borno Assembly embarks on one month strike over beating/harassment of colleagues by hired political thugs

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

The Borno state House of Assembly (BOSHA) has on Thursday embarked on a one month indefinite strike over the continuous beating and harrasment of some of their members by hired political thugs.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the beating and harrasment of the state lawmakers was connected to the interest of some political positions in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Therefore, the house of has no option than to suspended all its activities following the attacks

Passing the two resolutions on the floor of the State House of Assembly yesterday, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulkareem Lawan said, the lawmakers , particularly those representing Kwaya Kusar and Damboa Local Government Areas, Hon. Ahmed Banga and Hon. Bukar Dala Aji Aliyu were victims of such beating and harrasment, which warranted the House to embark on the indefinite strike, as government and security agencies have failed to take action on the matter, despite notification and evidence tendered by the House.

Speaking to the Director of Information of the BOSHA, Hajiya Kaltume Ja’afaru said, “the House was compelled to passed two resolutions; one has to do with Member representing Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area in Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Banga, who escaped death on 23rd May, 2017 when a mob attacked him at one of the centres for the ongoing continuous voters registration in the Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area.

” It took the intervention of security operatives to rescue the lawmaker from the mob, who were reportedly armed with cutlasses, knife, sticks and other dangerous weapons.

“The lawmaker was rushed to the nearby Gombe Federal Medical Centre, where he luckily survived from the treatment.

” Likewise, the second resolution was that, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Southern Borno Senatorial District yesterday in his house in Maiduguri slapped a Member representing Damboa state constituency, Hon. Bukar Dala Aji Aliyu who led some party faithfuls from Damboa to the senators House for a meeting he (Ndume) summoned.

“The House had sent the resolutions to Governor Kashim Shettima, but no any action was taken, hence, the Honorable House has no option than to embark on the one month strike”. Ja’afaru stated.

Pending the outcome of a resolution passed in respect on an attack on its members, the speaker of the house Abdulkareem Lawal in a press statement later issued to pressmen in Maiduguri said that a member representing Damboa, Hon. Habu Dala aji was slapped by Senator Ali Ndume in his residence when he was trying to settle a misunderstanding between his electorates from Damboa. In the same vein, some hoodlums attacked and beat up honourable member Mohammed Saleh Baga into a state of coma and was hospitalised for 3 months.

“The house resolved that:

1) all sponsors and those who attacked Saleh Banga should be arrested and arraigned. Before a court of law by security agencies,

2) the inspector general of police (IGP) and Senate president are to investigate the action of Senator Ndume’s slapping and humiliation of Hon. Habu Dala Aji,

3) The Kwaya-Kusar local council secretary should be relieved of her position as Secretary to the Local Government

4) The Honourable House also resolve to suspend legislative activities for 1 month pending the outcome of the resolution passed”. The statement concluded

But speaking with Senator Ndume on why he slapped a member representing Damboa Constituency for a meeting he summoned in his House, the Senator denied such, insisting that why can he slapped a person who is one of those he invited to his personal house for a meeting.

His words: ” It is not true that I slapped Hon. Bukar Daja, how can you invite a person to your house and you end up slapping him.

” What actually transpired was that, I invited all the All Progressive Congress stakeholders and some party supporters from my constituency to my house for a meeting in Maiduguri, and those from Damboa refused to honor an accommodation provided for them by the lawmaker, and chose to stay with me, alleging that their Member has not been doing anything good for them since he was elected to represent them.

“Unfortunately, when the member came to my house to attend the meeting with his people whom I invited, one of the agrieved youth from Damboa started beating his lawmaker, which I had to intervene by separating them, as most of his people from Damboa had wanted to beat Hon. Daja Aliyu to vacate my house for his insincerity to his electorates.

” So I am surprised to hear from you that BOSHA had passed two resolutions to embark on a one month strike because, I slap Hon. Daja Aliyu whom I assisted in rescuing his life from his people. If they are sincere, why can’t they embark on the strike since 23rd May, 2017 when some mobs had wanted to take the life of Hon. Ahmed Banga in his home town in Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area”. Ndume queried.

The post Borno Assembly embarks on one month strike over beating/harassment of colleagues by hired political thugs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

