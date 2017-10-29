Borno promotes 3,000 teachers

The Borno Government on Sunday said it had promoted 3,000 teachers in an effort to improve teachers’ welfare and transform its education sector.

Alhaji Kaka-Ali Abba, the Education Secretary, Maiduguri Municipal Council, said this in an interview in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Abba said that the state government approved the promotion of teaching and non-teaching staff who had not benefitted from the exercise in the past eight years.

According to him, the newly promoted teachers from 27 local government areas are currently awaiting payment of annual increment and promotion arrears.

Abba said that the state government prioritised the education sector through school rehabilitation projects, provision of furniture and instructional materials as well as teacher development programmes.

He said the Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT ) was working with the state government to ensure full implementation of the N18,000 minimum wage for teachers in eight local government areas.

NAN