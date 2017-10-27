Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aubameyang worry for Dortmund ahead of Hannover trip – Yahoo Sports

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Yahoo Sports

Aubameyang worry for Dortmund ahead of Hannover trip
Yahoo Sports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could miss out on Dortmund's Bundesliga trip to Hannover, with the the leaders aiming to get back to winning ways. More. Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz does not know if leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be …
Gotze thriving but Dortmund need Aubameyang, Pulisic on form vs. HannoverESPN FC (blog)
Raphael Guerreiro is back to push Borussia Dortmund forward againBundesliga – official website
Match Preview: With October woes hopefully defeated Dortmund travel to HannoverFear The Wall (blog)
ESPN (press release) (blog) –World Soccer –Fox Sports Asia –I Geek Soccer
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.