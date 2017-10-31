BOSS GIDA MUSTAPHA: Profile / Bio of New SGF (October 2017)

MyNaijaInfo.com

Boss Gida Mustapha Profile / Biography. As President Muhammadu Buhari unveils the replacement of Babachir Lawal, the sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, we bring you a brief biography & profile of the new SGF. Meet Boss Gida Mustapha Boss Gida Mustapha is a lawyer, management consultant, politician and businessman …

The post BOSS GIDA MUSTAPHA: Profile / Bio of New SGF (October 2017) appeared first on myNAIJAinfo!.

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

