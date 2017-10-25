Bosz Impressed With Isak

Dortmund manager, Peter Bosz says he is quite impressed with how Alexander Isak grabbed his chance in the DFB-Pokal thrashing of Magdeborg.

The 18-year-old Isak stepped up to the plate in the 5-0 thrashing of Magdeburg, scoring his first goal for the club and an assist.

And Bosz was quite impressed with the performance of the young forward and has urged him to take his chances whenever he is given.

“Alex works hard in training,” he told a news conference.

“He has Auba above him in the pecking order, so it’s not easy for him. When he gets the chance, he needs to take it. He did so today.”

“I’m very satisfied with the result. Winning 5-0 in Magdeburg is a good result,” Bosz said.

“We knew that it wouldn’t be easy, because Magdeburg attack with pace. Going 1-0 up before half-time and 2-0 up directly after the break helped us a lot.

“After that we played some good football.”

The post Bosz Impressed With Isak appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

