Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boxing: Anthony Joshua Makes ‘Ring Entrance’ With Wizkid’s Ojuelegba

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment, News, Sports | 0 comments

Make no mistake guys originality is the key to success. Wizkid has been singing wonderful songs since he came into limelight but when he went back to the root and sang ‘Ojuelegba’, that song has become a hit back to back.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Almost all prominent African musicians has remixed that song and even international acts. Now the world heavyweight champion, AJ made his entrance to the boxing ring to count for Africa, Nigeria to be precise as they played wizkid’s hit song “Ojuelegba.

Recall that AJ’s parents Robert and Yeta are from the Sagamu in Ogun State, Nigeria and the boxer identifies very well with it. Suffice to say, Joshua went on to retain his heavyweight title as he be the formidable Carlos Takam yesterday being Saturday, October 28, 2017

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.